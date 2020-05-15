Tito Serafini Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00.

Atreca stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

