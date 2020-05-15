TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Laurentian lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million and a PE ratio of 67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.35. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.95.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.