TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TDPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDPAY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. TODS S P A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

