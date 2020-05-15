Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 235,286 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,840,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,013 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,975,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,256,000 after buying an additional 865,992 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,883,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,185,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

