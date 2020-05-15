Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.