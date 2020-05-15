Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

