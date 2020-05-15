TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of TowneBank worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $13,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,169,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

