TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

NYSE TRU opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

