Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $24.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.61 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.