TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

TNP stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

