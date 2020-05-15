Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.