Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TUFN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
