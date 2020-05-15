Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $57.34, approximately 852,375 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 360,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $977,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,928,612.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,298 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,588,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

