Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.