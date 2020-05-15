U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in U.S. Silica by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.