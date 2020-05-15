UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €32.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.21 ($42.10).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €28.59 ($33.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.43 and its 200 day moving average is €37.21. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.02).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

