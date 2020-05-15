UBS Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.15 ($45.52).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA FP opened at €30.81 ($35.83) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.82. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.