UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SimCorp A/S stock opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $94.78 and a 52-week high of $117.75.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, fund managers, wealth managers, sovereign wealth funds, and asset servicers. It provides SimCorp Dimension system, a front-to-back investment management solution that is deployed on premise or as an ASP solution for supporting the investment value chain and a range of instruments.

