UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BURBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.