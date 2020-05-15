UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €10.00 by HSBC

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €10.00 ($11.63) price target from HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.97 ($12.76).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

