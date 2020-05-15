United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.668-6.668 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.40 EPS.

UNFI stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.28.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.