United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $6.668 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $18.08 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

