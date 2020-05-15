United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $15.51. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 23,182,233 shares.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

