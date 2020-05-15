Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

