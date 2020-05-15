ValuEngine Upgrades Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Glassbridge Enterprises stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

