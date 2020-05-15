Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $15.60 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6,211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,755,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 806,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.