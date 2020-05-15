Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

VAR stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

