Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Short Interest Update

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of VAR opened at $114.04 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

