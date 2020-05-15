Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Vectrus updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.81 EPS.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $561.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.