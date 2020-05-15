Veritas Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.67. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

