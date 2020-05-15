Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 329 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,325.67. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

