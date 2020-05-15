Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.