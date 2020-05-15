Verizon Communications (VZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ):

5/1/2020 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/26/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Verizon Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/30/2020 – Verizon Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

