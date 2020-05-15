Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.