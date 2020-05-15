Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

