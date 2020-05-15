Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $536,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ opened at $157.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -877.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

