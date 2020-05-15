Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $636,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

