Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $766,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

