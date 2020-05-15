Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $8,844,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

