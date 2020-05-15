Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

