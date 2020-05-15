Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

