Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cree by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.