Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

