Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $94.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

