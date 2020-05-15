Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

