Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.