Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

NYSE:VIR opened at $31.15 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

