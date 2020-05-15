Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

