Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,030. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE:V opened at $180.90 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

