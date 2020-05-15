Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 130,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

