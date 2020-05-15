Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cfra from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

